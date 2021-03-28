Choose fulfillment and self-esteem

Dear Annie: I am a 63-year-old mother of two, who are in their 20s. I am still active, and I have attended a private vocational school for nursing. I did very well, but unfortunately, at graduation, we were cut off of our clinical hospital rotations due to COVID-19, which meant that we were unable to do our extern work or get our license.

Seven months later, I decided to complete another medical program so that I can work in a doctor's office as an extern.

The problem is that my children are fighting me on this issue. They say that I'm wasting my time at my age and that the school would just be using me for money. They say that I should realize I'm older and, instead pursuing my career, just move into a rent-regulated senior apartment building instead. My daughter says they are only trying to save me from making a fool of myself and wasting what money I have.

I don't know at this point if maybe I'm not seeing reality or if the kids just want what's convenient for them. -- Frustrated Mom