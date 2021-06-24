Choice of games, choice of leads

When there are two possible game contracts, it is ideal if you can offer that choice to your partner. That happened at only two tables on this deal from Bridge Base Online. Then, at those tables, it came down to the opening lead, which shows how thin the line can be between success and failure.

Look at the North hand. You open one heart, and partner responds one no-trump, showing 6-11 points with fewer than three hearts. What would you rebid?

Three diamonds should have appeal, but if you decide to ignore the minor, you probably jump to four hearts. There is an alternative, however: three no-trump. In principle, this shows 18 or 19 high-card points, at least six hearts and stoppers in the unbid suits. Here, the singleton club is a flaw, but three no-trump does keep both games in the picture, which four hearts does not.

When North chose to rebid three no-trump, South passed but did wonder if four hearts would prove to be preferable.

Here, yes, four hearts is better than three no-trump after a spade lead. You win with the spade ace and cash the top clubs to dump dummy's spade loser. With hearts 3-3 and the lucky diamond position, you end with 12 tricks for plus 480.

In three no-trump, South was lucky to have a robot sitting West. The computer almost never leads fourth highest from the longest and strongest, much to its loss. Here, a spade lead kills three no-trump, but West chose the diamond queen! Now South took 12 tricks (one spade, five hearts, four diamonds and two clubs) for plus 490 and a cold top.

