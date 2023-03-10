KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Otis Taylor, the longtime Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver who along with quarterback Len Dawson formed one of the NFL's dynamic duos, died Thursday after more than a decade of health problems. He was 80.

Taylor's family, who had been caring for him as he dealt with Parkinson's disease and dementia, confirmed that he had passed away a mere seven months after Dawson, his close friend and teammate.

Taylor finished his career with 7,306 yards receiving and 57 touchdowns while helping the Chiefs beat the Vikings in the 1970 Super Bowl. He has often been considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame but has continually come up short in voting.