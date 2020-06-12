Charlie the chatterbox

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: My neighbor "Charlie" is a chatterbox. He only works part-time and is home for the day by 11 a.m. For most of the afternoon, he hangs out in his front yard, talking to passersby. Anytime I run into him, it turns into a 20-minute-plus rambling conversation about all sorts of topics and people I don't know. I avoid taking out the trash some nights because I don't want to get stuck outside talking to him.

I'm not alone in feeling this way about Charlie. Recently, I said hello to my mailman, and he whispered, "I need to get out of here before Charlie gets started."

Charlie really is a nice guy, and I've grown fond of him and his family over the past few years that I've lived here. And I know his chattiness is not a real problem, only a minor annoyance. But I wish I could keep our conversations to a minimum some days. I've tried dropping the usual hints -- looking at my phone to check the time -- but he just doesn't get it, and he never pauses long enough for me to say that I need to go. Would it be rude of me to interrupt him? -- Ear Off