Charleston poet laureate pens children's book on Black music

CHARLESTON — Charleston's perennially creative poet laureate, Marcus Amaker, has a new project just in time for the school year. This one is meant expressly for the next generation of music enthusiasts.

"Black Music Is," a new illustrated book for children ages 8 to 12, represents a collaboration with Charleston artist Nathan Durfee. It was created as a love letter to African American music and history.

The book is the first to be published by Free Verse Press, a new independent publisher of poetry books in the Charleston area. The company also produces Charleston's Free Verse Poetry Festival.

Through rhythmic poetry and captivating visuals, "Black Music Is" mines Black music's role in culture around the world. And it does so through the ears of an engaging main character of the feline variety. In a nod to jazz, his name is Bebop the cat.

"I am a music nerd, and I care a lot about what students are learning," Amaker said in a statement. "My hope is that this book deepens someone's appreciation of what Black musicians have done for our global musical landscape."

To further illuminate the cultural journey, Amaker collaborated with acclaimed Charleston artist Nathan Durfee, whose pop-surrealist illustrations create a fanciful backdrop for the rhythmic poem.