Chaos isn't an option

Said Biden: "When you had the government of Afghanistan, the leader of that government getting in a plane and taking off and going to another country, when you saw the significant collapse of the Afghan troops we had trained, the 300,000 of them, just leaving their equipment and taking off . . . that's what happened, that's simply what happened," the president said, apparently meaning that these events are what led to chaos.

Wait. If Biden didn't know the troops and Afghan president might behave that way, then he would have been justified in thinking that chaos was not likely. But if he knew, or was warned, that the Taliban could easily take over, then chaos (it seems to me and, apparently, to him) would have appeared inevitable. Either way, he could have taken precautions. Looks to me like we are dealing with a giant wad of incompetence stuck to the bottom of Biden's shoe.

There were, of course, other ways out of this, many of which have been discussed in recent days. Contingency planning is one way of putting it; leadership is another. I'd like to think that the commander in chief of the greatest military in human history might have demanded more and said something like this: