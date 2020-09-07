Changing minds and splitting checks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I liked your response to "MYOB" and "Freedom Lover" on the subject of reporting to authorities one's neighbors for allowing their children to play together during COVID-19 times. You taught a much-needed lesson in admitting you were wrong and that sometimes you have to rethink a situation and look at all implications. If more people could look at things from all sides and not ALWAYS have to be right, then the world could be a better place.

By the way, when our local paper changed from the old standard advice column, which was good, to your column, I was initially quite irritated. It was one more "downgrade" in our newspaper. Then I had a word with myself, and said: "Don't be so quick to judge. Annie may be young but have some fresh ideas. Let's give it a while and see how she does." Well, young lady, I am happy to say that I LOVE your column and find you very insightful in your answers. -- Sheri

Dear Sheri: Thank you so much! You made my day. As psychologist Edward de Bono says, "If you never change your mind, why have one?"