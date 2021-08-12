Census shows nation is diversifying, white population shrinking

The start of the 2020 census for most U.S. residents coincided with the spread of the virus last year, forcing the Census Bureau to delay operations and extend the count's schedule. Because census data is tied to where people were on April 1, 2020, the numbers will not reflect the loss of nearly 620,000 people in the U.S. who died from COVID-19.

On top of the pandemic, census takers in the West contended with wildfires, and those in Louisiana faced repeated hurricanes. Then, there were court battles over the Trump administration's effort to end the count early that repeatedly changed the plan for concluding field operations.

Back in April, the Census Bureau released state population totals from the 2020 census showing how many congressional seats each state gets.

"Certainly, the pandemic played a big role, but we can't forget the political interference we saw," said Terry Ao Minnis, an official with Asian Americans Advancing Justice, an advocacy group. "I think we know that all has played a role in whether people participated or not, whether it was from fear created about participating or sheer confusion about, 'Who is at my door? ... Should I not open my door because of COVID? Should I not open my door because of the government?'"