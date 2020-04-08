Census sends paper forms to laggards as Midwest sets pace

The suspension included the bureau's "Update/ Leave" operation in which census takers drop off questionnaire packets in communities where large numbers of homes don't have regular addresses, receive their mail at P.O. boxes or were hit by a disaster. The lagging states have the largest number of "Update/ Leave" areas in the country, according to the Center for Urban Research at the City University of New York.

"We don't know definitively why the response rates are so low in places such as West Virginia, etc., but I think it's safe to say that a major, if not the major, reason they're so low is because Update/Leave has been suspended," said Steven Romalewski, director of CUNY Mapping Service at the Center for Urban Research.

The Census Bureau says the current national response rate is on track for what was expected. Because the 2010 census only used paper forms, and the schedule was more compressed, a side-by-side comparison of response rates from the two decades is flawed. But almost a month into the 2010 census, about two-thirds of households had responded.

The 2020 response rates, so far, vary demographically. As of April 2, neighborhoods whose residents are predominantly white had the highest average rate at 42.5%, according to an analysis from CUNY's Center for Urban Research.