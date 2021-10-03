Cellphones are a privilege -- not a right

Dear Annie: I am a single mom of four wonderful boys, two of whom are teenagers. I try my best to be good about discipline, and I take away their internet privileges when they don't do what is expected of them or when they stay up too late playing games online or chatting with friends.

My two oldest sons also have phones, which I confiscate when they misbehave. It really seems to be the only thing that gets their attention and motivates them to get their act together. My oldest son, who is 17, bought his phone from someone a few years ago. It does not get service, but he uses Wi-Fi and apps to communicate with his friends.

He also takes the family phone, which does get service, to school with him so he can text with his girlfriend throughout the day. This phone is meant to be left at home at all times.

When I take his phone away, his argument is that he bought that phone himself and I have no right to take it from him. When I take the family phone away from him, his argument is that he needs it in case his boss tries calling him. He works on weekends; his job isn't even open throughout the week after he gets home from school, so that argument has no validity, in my opinion.