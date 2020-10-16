Celebrating while being mindful of others' struggles

After seven days of practicing for 20 minutes, twice a day, I was sleeping eight to nine hours a night, only waking once a night.

I am so grateful. To learn more, go to TM.org or read NIH Psychiatrist Norman Rosenthal's book "Transcendence," for research on TM for depression, addiction, anxiety, PTSD and even high blood pressure. -- Sleeping Much Better in Memphis

Dear Sleeping: I know several people who have greatly reduced anxiety and improved their moods overall through the practice of Transcendental Meditation. I had not heard of it for sleeplessness, but that makes sense. Thanks for writing.

Dear Annie: To the letter from "At a Loss with the Lovable Lush" regarding the brother-in-law who drinks too much, you responded by starting with suggesting talking to his wife. I've been in Al-Anon for over 30 years. This guy is an adult and is responsible for his own behavior. Talking to his wife makes her feel responsible for his behavior. She doesn't need that! His offensive behavior should be directly addressed with him and not when he has been drinking. The wife had no control of her husband's behavior and should not be expected to do something about it. -- Rose S.

Dear Rose: Thank you for this astute and important point. I was too preoccupied with the complex interpersonal dynamics of this situation that I overlooked the simple solution. After reconsidering, I agree that it would be better for the letter writer to talk directly to his brother-in-law (when he is sober). I appreciate your letter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0