Celebrating all the moms

Dear Annie: My husband had been looking for a new job for three years. He is incredibly smart, talented and hardworking. At his old job, he lived on an airplane, bouncing from one country to the next. He was always on the phone and setting up or attending meetings.

In a nutshell, you would say he is very Type A and does not like to slow down. Well, then the pandemic hit a year ago, and he had to slow down. It took a little adjusting but, before I knew it, he was reading for pleasure, attending a prayer group and hiking with our dog.

Fast-forward seven months into the pandemic, and he gets an idea to start his own company. Right away, he gets all the right investors and is off to the races and doing very well, not only financially but also mentally. I couldn't help but notice that it was when he was doing nothing and relaxing that he was able to achieve more. He is just so much happier overall, enjoying his cup of coffee and taking the time to sit down and eat his meals.

There is a lesson in this that I hope you will share with your readers. -- Happy from Slowing Down