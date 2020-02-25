Celebrate the small victories

Dear Annie: My biggest accomplishment in life is my recovery. I'm currently seven years sober, and I have worked very hard to clear my history of self-destruction and rebuild my life into what it is today. I continue to attend recovery meetings and guide other women through the recovery process. But I am in a maddening loop thinking of what to do with my life.

I came to this area to attend rehab and had no intention to stay, yet here I am eight years later. I have reached and sustained stability in my life, but my heart longs for more. I am afraid I will never take the leap to make a change and, ultimately, get lost in regret of what could have been.

I just don't know what to do, and I was compelled to ask you. How do I change? -- Stuck in a Loop

Dear Stuck in a Loop: There is nothing mediocre about a life lived seven years sober. That is something to be celebrated. And helping other women get sober while staying sober yourself is heroic. While a therapist and friends are an essential part of recovery, the person you need to consult is yourself. Cut yourself some slack, and be kind to yourself. Turn off that critical voice in your head that is telling you they don't count.

