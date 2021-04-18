Celebrate jazz April 30

COLUMBIA — In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, the State Museum and ColaJazz Foundation will present an outdoor concert on April 30 from 7 – 9 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own chairs and enjoy an evening of music and fun at the museum.
“The museum is excited to be working with the ColaJazz Foundation on this special evening," said Lydia Salais, State Museum Public Programs Manager. “This is the perfect opportunity for guests to experience a socially-distant night out with amazing live music and a chance to enjoy the lovely Spring weather.”
The Mark Rapp Group will be performing a selection of live jazz in front of the museum highlighting South Carolina’s rich jazz heritage. Trumpeter, composer, arranger and bandleader Mark Rapp is the founder of ColaJazz.com, a jazz initiative to grow and support jazz in and around Columbia, SC through events, education, recordings, and advocacy. He has performed in jazz clubs and festivals around the world including back-to-back appearances at the 2017 & 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
“We could not be more thrilled to partner with the State Museum,” said Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation. “Helping to showcase the museum’s incredible exhibitions and offerings with a live, outdoor concert is all part of our mission to enrich our communities utilizing jazz in unique places. South Carolina has a rich tradition in jazz, so it is very fitting to partner with the museum which also celebrates the rich past, present and future of South Carolina.”
Guests will also be able to purchase delicious food from local food trucks. A cash bar will also be available with beer, wine and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages.
Tickets are $15 for general public and $12 for museum members. Event capacity is limited, and guests will be expected to practice social distancing outdoors. Face coverings are strongly encouraged outdoors and required inside the museum building. Seating is not provided so guests should plan bring their own chairs. Tickets can be purchased online at scmuseum.org.