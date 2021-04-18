Celebrate jazz April 30

COLUMBIA — In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, the State Museum and ColaJazz Foundation will present an outdoor concert on April 30 from 7 – 9 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own chairs and enjoy an evening of music and fun at the museum.

“The museum is excited to be working with the ColaJazz Foundation on this special evening," said Lydia Salais, State Museum Public Programs Manager. “This is the perfect opportunity for guests to experience a socially-distant night out with amazing live music and a chance to enjoy the lovely Spring weather.”

The Mark Rapp Group will be performing a selection of live jazz in front of the museum highlighting South Carolina’s rich jazz heritage. Trumpeter, composer, arranger and bandleader Mark Rapp is the founder of ColaJazz.com, a jazz initiative to grow and support jazz in and around Columbia, SC through events, education, recordings, and advocacy. He has performed in jazz clubs and festivals around the world including back-to-back appearances at the 2017 & 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.