Cayce-West Columbia advances to title game

Nearly 200 five and six year olds descended into Orangeburg over the weekend to take part in the Dixie Youth Baseball Rooke League state tournament.

Cayce-West Columbia advanced to the state championship game to be played Tuesday morning after winning a draw with Gilbert and South Spartanburg. Head coach Cameron DeBoy said it would mean a lot for his team to be crowned state champions.

"To be a state champion in baseball in the state of South Carolina would be phenomenal," DeBoy said. "(The kids) won't understand it today, but later in life it's something they will be able to hang their hats on. We have the talent to do it, if they work hard and listen."

DeBoy, who is originally from Cincinnati, said he did not understand the importance of baseball until he got to South Carolina.

"(Baseball) is a different animal down south," DeBoy said. "When we moved to Columbia I asked a friend when we needed to get our kids into sports. I laughed when he told me three-years-old, but it was true. I've been fortunate to work with some of these kids for a few years now."

DeBoy said coaching five and six year old's is fantastic. He said he took on the coaching duties as an opportunity to spend more time with his son.

"Growing up, I played baseball, but coaching is a lot more fun," DeBoy said. "It's exhausting, but it can be rewarding when you watch these players get their first hits or make a play in the field. We had a player that was struggling with fly balls, but we've been working with him, teaching him and encouraging him to keep trying. Last night against Gilbert he gets a fly out to end the game."

Gilbert coach Wesley Sox said coaching his team has been a fun experience.

"I've had an awesome time (at the tournament)," Sox said. "The teams, coaches and umpires have been wonderful. The city of Orangeburg has been great, and this complex is one of the nicest that we have played."

Sox said coaching at the Rookie level is a lot like herding cats, but enjoys watching the team develop their skills as the season progresses.

"When they make a big play, it's exciting," Sox said. "When they make a mistake, that's exciting too because they're not just learning how to play baseball, but they're learning about life."

Like most coaches, Sox has a son that plays on the Gilbert team.

"Typically, you're a little harder on your own kid," Sox said. "I don't try and play 'Daddy Ball,' if there's a better kid then they get to play. In life, (our players) will run into situations where they have to improve if they want to get to the next level."

The interesting caveat at the Rookie level is the coaches throw pitches to their players while the opposing team is in the field. Where normally you would want to strike out every hitter you face, these coaches want to make sure their players are making contact.

"We have a little scouting report," Sox said. "(The pitching) is probably the toughest part of Rookie Ball because you want to pitch to each individual's strength, but also let them know it won't always be right at them."

Blythewood head coach Troy Wilburn said pitching can get a little nerve wracking in the late innings of close games.

"Being a pitcher, you want to throw the best ball you can," Wilburn said. "I've done it a lot of years, but there's pressure when the game's on the line. You don't want to strike out your own player."

Blythewood first baseman Colton Hack said he's enjoyed the tournament this weekend in Orangeburg.

"It's been really fun," Hack said. "I hit dingers and triples all the time. My favorite part of the game is playing first base and having fun with my teammates."

Jameson Hubbard, also of Blythewood, said his favorite part of the game is making outs in the field and hitting. He plays catcher during games and shortstop during practice.

Gilbert's Ashton Hiller had two homeruns over the weekend. The left-centerfielder said his favorite part of the game is catching, but it can be hard when the ground balls are coming fast.

Both Division I and Division II will finish their tournaments tomorrow morning. Cayce-West Columbia will face South Spartanburg in the Division II final at 10 a.m. on Field 8 while the Division I final will feature Blythewood against the winner of Aynor and D2 at 10 a.m. on Field 5

Division I Rookie

Aynor 12, Pineview 11

Lancaster 15, Greer 7

D2 22, Blythewood 20

Blythewood 20, Lancaster 19

Aynor, D2 (late)

Division II Rookie

Gilbert 15, South Spartanburg 13

Gilbert, South Spartanburg (late)

