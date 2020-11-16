Catch a fly with honey

Dear Annie: I have two stepdaughters whom my wife and I have I raised since they were 7 and 10 years old. We also have three daughters from our 18-year marriage. My wife and I worked very hard to put both the older ones through college. We've always had trouble keeping the oldest one engaged with making the best of decisions for herself. She finished college with a teaching degree yet doesn't use it and waitresses at a restaurant.

She moved out at age 25 to live with a friend. They had a falling out about nine months later, and she moved in with a man she had known for two months. After about nine months of knowing him, she tells us she is marrying him. Well, that announcement didn't go so well. My wife and I told her that we had concerns, and she was hurt by our reaction.

Our relationship is somewhat stable. We call and invite her over several times a year. However, she never calls us, has never invited us over and never comes over unless there is something in it for her. I need some wise advice. -- Shepherd With a Lost Sheep

Dear Shepherd: She will marry the man she loves, regardless or your disapproval. Invite both of them over for dinner more often. You say she ignores your invitations unless there is something in it for her, such as dinner, so dinner it is!