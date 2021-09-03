Cases of anaplasmosis rise

Dear Doctor: We've been hiking a lot near our home in northern Pennsylvania this summer. Everyone in our group is careful, but still, two of our friends have gotten tick bites. One of them became quite ill and was told it's anaplasmosis. Can you please explain what that is? Is there a cure?

Dear Reader: Ticks are found in all 50 states and, depending on the climate, can be a year-round problem. Unfortunately, these tiny arachnids carry a range of diseases that can be transferred when they bite humans. The best-known of these is Lyme disease.

This summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a marked increase in cases of the disease you are asking about, anaplasmosis. It's most frequently reported in the upper midwestern and northeastern United States. This summer has seen a rise in cases throughout several northeastern states, including in the area where you have been hiking.

Anaplasmosis is what is known as an acute febrile illness. The disease is caused by a bacterium called Anaplasma phagocytophilum, and it is carried primarily by the blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick, and by the Western blacklegged tick. When an infected tick latches onto a host and feeds on its blood, it can pass along any pathogens it carries.