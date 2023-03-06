NEW YORK (AP) — Cartoonists are pushing back against racist remarks made by "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams, with one artist even using his own strip this week to lampoon the disgraced cartoon now dropped by newspapers nationwide.

Darrin Bell is transforming his strip "Candorville" — which usually features young Black and Latino characters — into a way to address Adams' racism by mimicking the look and style of "Dilbert," complete with wayward necktie.

"The only reason anyone knows who Scott Adams is because of the comics page. So I thought somebody on the comics page should respond to him on the comics page," Bell, the 2019 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for illustrated reporting and commentary, told The Associated Press.

In the strips running Monday to Saturday, Bell paired Dilbert with one of his own characters, Lemont Brown. In one, Dilbert hopes Lemont will side with him in his quest to get a laundry room installed at work.

"You could wash your hoodie," says Dilbert. Responds Lemont: "And you could wash your hood?"

Adams, who is white, was an outspoken — and controversial — presence on social media long before describing Black people as a "hate group" on YouTube last month. Adams repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a "hate group" and said he would no longer "help Black Americans." He later said he was being hyperbolic, yet continued to defend his stance.