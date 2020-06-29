Cartoon characters continue playing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The "Peanuts" cartoon bridge deals continue to appear.

This time, Snoopy, playing with Woodstock and two of his friends, was the declarer in three no-trump. What should he have done after West led the spade four?

In the bidding, Snoopy (South) might have opened one diamond because his hand was worth more than its face value of 17 points. The five-card suit and the 7 ace-king points (2 for each ace and 1 for the king) add extra value. The Kaplan-Rubens evaluation method (which gets most players' votes for the most accurate) rates this hand at 18.35 points. Then, though, North would have had a close call. K-R makes his hand worth 8.8 points only, so he should respond one no-trump. Then South would jump to three no-trump. Probably East would lead the heart jack, giving North an easy time. He would play low from the board (South) and take two spades, two hearts and five diamonds.

When Snoopy opened one no-trump, North judged well to invite game, and South had a clear-cut raise.