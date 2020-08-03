Carolinas brace for storm surge, floods, as Isaias nears

Though the center of Isaias was expected to pass offshore of Charleston on Monday evening, National Weather Service meteorologists said a major flood is possible if rainfall is heavy when the high tide arrives about 9 p.m. The hurricane center predicted storm surges of 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters) in portions of both North and South Carolina.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg told a news conference he didn't plan a curfew, though city offices were closing early. He asked residents to stay home after 6 p.m. when winds are predicted to increase above 40 mph (64 kph) and flooding could be at its worst.

"It's a great night, as long as your power is up, to watch a movie or read a book," Tecklenburg said. "Just chill out this evening. Stay home and stay safe."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents on Monday that the storm could be dangerous regardless of its strength. He urged those evacuating to turn to shelters as a last resort, citing coronavirus risks and the need to operate shelters at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

"Whether it's labeled a tropical storm or a hurricane, you should take this storm seriously, and make sure your family is ready," Cooper said.