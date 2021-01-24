CAROLINA WOMEN:

"We're still just trying to put together a full game," Pointer said. "This game, we were tit for tat, right there with SC, one of the best teams in the country, and we just got to find ways to pull it out.

"You can't be that close in a game like that and then lose it at the end, especially on our home court," she added.

LSU took a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter after Faustine Aifuwa's jumper beat the clock at the end of the third period. Awa Trasi's layup briefly widened the lead to 47-43 before South Carolina suddenly seized momentum with a 9-0 run.

The Gamecocks are "not a team that flinches, even through mistakes," Staley said. "They believe in their defense. They believe in things that they can do well and they believe in themselves."

The pivotal surge began with Boston's bucket and featured five points by Henderson on a 3-pointer and free throws. LeLe Grissett's fast-break layup capped the run and made it 52-47 with 7:37 left.

LSU pulled back to 56-55 after Young's jumper with 3:41 left, but consecutive fast-break layups by Cooke and Grissett ignited a decisive 10-2 Gamecocks run that included more fast-break points for Cooke and Grissett.