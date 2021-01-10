CAROLINA WOMEN: No. 5 Gamecocks rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70

First-place South Carolina (8-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) won its fifth in a row just days after postponing a game against Georgia because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.

Patterson and Dre'Una Edwards had 12 points each for the Wildcats (9-3, 2-2 SEC), who lost their second consecutive game in a four-game stretch against top 15 opponents.

"Our margin for error is so small," Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said. "For 3 1/2 quarters against South Carolina tonight, against (Texas) A&M, we played high-caliber basketball. However, the small mental lapses cost us and great teams expose you. In order for us to take that next level, we have to be able to play 40 minutes."

Rhyne's line

Howard missed all five 3-pointers attempted but offset that with 13-of-25 shooting from the field, 6-of-6 from the foul line, seven rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes. Her scoring total was just a point shy of her season high at Mississippi State on Jan. 3.

Poll implications

South Carolina will reinforce its top five status with a hard-fought victory. Kentucky may drop out of the top 10 with a second consecutive loss.

Big picture