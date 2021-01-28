CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks rout Bulldogs

“She’s on her way back. After watching a couple of film sessions and going over some things on the floor with her and her utilizing her ability to get to the basket,” Staley said. “They were more direct. They were getting into the paint and she got to the free throw line.”

The Gamecocks led by double digits throughout the second half, going ahead by as much as 23 in the fourth. Outside of an 18-point third quarter, the Bulldogs were held completely in check by the Gamecocks. They shot just 34%, were 3-14 from three, and had just three second chance points. The Gamecocks controlled the paint on both ends, despite an off game from Boston, holding a 44-28 advantage in points in the paint and plus-13 rebounding advantage. The Bulldogs managed just three second-chance points. Nikki McCray-Pinson said that inside play, and the Gamecocks ability to turn defense into offense, was the difference in the game.

“We threw it up and it was a bad miss which led to an easy run out for them,” she said. “We missed a lot of easy shots around the rim. We’ve got to finish those shots.”

Boston only had six points, all in the second quarter, but also had 12 rebounds and three blocks. Victoria Saxton took advantage of the attention Boston drew to notch her second double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds.