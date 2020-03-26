CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks continue raking in the honors

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley and forward Aliyah Boston collected National Coach of the Year honors and the Tamika Catchings Freshman of the Year Award, respectively, from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Staley becomes the first USBWA National Player of the Year (1991, 1992) to go on to become the group's Coach of the Year. Boston becomes the first Gamecock win National Freshman of the Year honors from an organization.

"Coach Staley has created so many great opportunities for us and showed us different ways to be great and successful in life," South Carolina senior captain Tyasha Harris said, speaking for the team. "She is deserving of this award because of how she pushes everyone to be their best while, at the same time, showing how much she loves us. She works just as hard as we do and never settles for less. She is without a doubt our choice for coach of the year."