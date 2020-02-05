Rashad Amos, rb, 6-0, 210, Tyrone, Ga.

Jaheim Bell, ath, 6-2, 213, Valdosta, Ga.

Jordan Burch, sde, 6-5, 275, Columbia, S.C.

Ger-Cari Caldwell, wr, 6-4, 190, Rock Hill, S.C.

Luke Doty, dual, 6-1, 193, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

O'Donnell Fortune, cb, 6-0, 169, Sumter, S.C.

Tonka Hemingway, dt, 6-3, 255, Conway, S.C.

Dominick Hill, cb, 6-1, 176, Orlando, Fla.

Joey Hunter, cb, 6-1, 180, Tyrone, Ga.

Trai Jones, oc, 6-2, 265, Abbeville, S.C.

Mohamed Kaba, ilb, 6-3, 210, Clinton, N.C.

Vershon Lee, og, 6-3, 300, Woodbridge, Va.

MarShawn Lloyd, rb, 5-9, 206, Hyattsville, Md.

Rico Powers Jr., wr, 6-2, 181, Savannah, Ga.

Makius Scott, dt, 6-3, 303, Gainesville, Ga.

Eric Shaw, ath, 6-4, 210, Notasulga, Ala.

Jazston Turnetine, ol, 6-6, 337, Stockbridge, Ga.

Tyshawn Wannamaker, og, 6-4, 334, Saint Matthews, S.C.

Mike Wyman, wr, 6-3, 195, Greensboro, N.C.

ZaQuandre White, rb, 6-2, 205, Council Bluffs, Iowa

