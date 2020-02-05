Rashad Amos, rb, 6-0, 210, Tyrone, Ga.
Jaheim Bell, ath, 6-2, 213, Valdosta, Ga.
Jordan Burch, sde, 6-5, 275, Columbia, S.C.
Ger-Cari Caldwell, wr, 6-4, 190, Rock Hill, S.C.
Luke Doty, dual, 6-1, 193, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
O'Donnell Fortune, cb, 6-0, 169, Sumter, S.C.
Tonka Hemingway, dt, 6-3, 255, Conway, S.C.
Dominick Hill, cb, 6-1, 176, Orlando, Fla.
Joey Hunter, cb, 6-1, 180, Tyrone, Ga.
Trai Jones, oc, 6-2, 265, Abbeville, S.C.
Mohamed Kaba, ilb, 6-3, 210, Clinton, N.C.
Vershon Lee, og, 6-3, 300, Woodbridge, Va.
MarShawn Lloyd, rb, 5-9, 206, Hyattsville, Md.
Rico Powers Jr., wr, 6-2, 181, Savannah, Ga.
Makius Scott, dt, 6-3, 303, Gainesville, Ga.
Eric Shaw, ath, 6-4, 210, Notasulga, Ala.
Jazston Turnetine, ol, 6-6, 337, Stockbridge, Ga.
Tyshawn Wannamaker, og, 6-4, 334, Saint Matthews, S.C.
Mike Wyman, wr, 6-3, 195, Greensboro, N.C.
ZaQuandre White, rb, 6-2, 205, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.