Carolina Panthers wheeling and dealing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Carolina Panthers have agreed to acquire two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner.

Later in the day, it was announced by multiple media outlets that the Panthers had signed former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Chris Smith.

The Panthers visited with Smith earlier this week, and decided to pull the trigger. Smith will come to Carolina on a one-year deal as the team works to rebuild its defense, which struggled along the front seven in 2019.

The deals can't be processed and the teams cannot comment on it until the NFL's new league year begins March 18.

ESPN and the NFL Network were first to report the deals.

Okung has spent the past three seasons with the Chargers and fills a need at left tackle that the Panthers have had ever since Michael Oher retired in 2016, one season after Carolina reached the Super Bowl.

The 32-year-old Okung played in six games last year and did not allow a sack. He spent the first part of the season on the reserve/non-football illness list with a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots.