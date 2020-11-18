Carolina Panthers' McCaffrey not expected to play against Lions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

Rhule said he also expects left tackle Russell Okung (calf) and cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) to miss Sunday’s game, while quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's status remains unclear after he was limited in practice on Wednesday.

While Rhule said he expects McCaffrey will play again this season, he doesn't know when. He said the 2019 All-Pro's return is largely up to his doctors on when the running back is cleared medically to return.

“No one knows their body better than Christian,” Rhule said.

It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s sat out this season. He injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being tackled late in the fourth quarter That came after McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0