Carolina Panthers' Horn honors Kobe Bryant by wearing No. 8

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Carolina Panthers first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn learned the NFL would let cornerbacks wear single-digit numbers this season, his jersey choice became easy.

He selected No. 8 to honor his childhood hero, Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe has always been my favorite athlete," said Horn, the eighth overall pick in last month's draft.

Horn wore No. 1 while playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but had planned to switch No. 24 — the other number Bryant wore with the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers — when he got to the NFL. However, that number was already taken in Carolina.

So he was thrilled when the league loosened restrictions on what numbers certain positions could wear this season.

He called it the "perfect number."

"I was the eighth pick and Kobe wore No. 8 so it all just lined up," said Horn, who practiced for the first time with the number this weekend at the team's rookie minicamp.

Bryant and eight others, including his daughter, died in a helicopter crash last year.

Horn said Bryant became a role model for him because of his mindset and the way he attacked the game.