CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Opener vs. Vols may be most pivotal game

While Will Muschamp’s job security of lack thereof may have dominated the offseason, the second biggest question was answered a week ago.

Muschamp named Colorado State transfer Collin Hill as the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Tennessee.

Hill managed to beat out sophomore Ryan Hillinski, who started 11 games for South Carlolina as a freshman. Hill’s consistency and familiarity with new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s system seemed to be the deciding factor.

But now it’s on to game week, and what a pivotal game week it shapes up to be. When the Gamecocks open up their pandemic-shortened 2020 season under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night, they’ll be staring down a tone-setter for the season.

Much like last year’s opener against North Carolina, a lot can be determined in Game 1. Last year’s loss to the Tar Heels immediately changed the complexion of the season, leaving no margin for error in terms of bowl eligibility for the Gamecocks.