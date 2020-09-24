CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Opener vs. Vols may be most pivotal game

While Will Muschamp’s job security of lack thereof may have dominated the offseason, the second biggest question was answered a week ago.
Muschamp named Colorado State transfer Collin Hill as the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Tennessee.
Hill managed to beat out sophomore Ryan Hillinski, who started 11 games for South Carlolina as a freshman. Hill’s consistency and familiarity with new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s system seemed to be the deciding factor.
But now it’s on to game week, and what a pivotal game week it shapes up to be. When the Gamecocks open up their pandemic-shortened 2020 season under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night, they’ll be staring down a tone-setter for the season.
Much like last year’s opener against North Carolina, a lot can be determined in Game 1. Last year’s loss to the Tar Heels immediately changed the complexion of the season, leaving no margin for error in terms of bowl eligibility for the Gamecocks.
The Tennessee game seems even more pivotal. With the SEC opting for a conference-only 10-game slate in 2020, South Carolina has even less rope to play with if it hopes to climb out of the cellar in the SEC East. If Vegas odds hold up, the Gamecocks are only favored in two of their 10 games this year, and they’ve been installed as an early 2.5-point underdog in the opener.
What’s that mean? The matchup with the Vols appears to be the fifth easiest on the schedule, and it’s one the Gamecocks simply have to have. South Carolina plays three Top 10 teams during the month of October.
A win means the Gamecocks could conceivably come out of that stretch at 2-3, a nice position with gettable games against Ole Miss, Missouri and Kentucky remaining on the schedule. Drop the opener to the Vols, and well, let’s just say that Muschamp job security thing is going to pop up again. A 1-5 start would be a real possibility, and that’s not a place the program would really want to go, even in a season that will be anything but normal.
If the Gamecocks are going to show some signs of progress under Muschamp, it probably has to start with a victory Saturday night.
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.
