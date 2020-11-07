CAROLINA FOOTBALL: No. 7 Texas A&M, Kellen Mond throttle South Carolina 48-3

South Carolina (2-4), coming off an off week, had no answer.

Quarterback Collin Hill was 8 of 21 for 66 yards and two interceptions before getting lifted in the fourth quarter for last year's starter and current backup, Ryan Hilinski.

Kevin Harris, the SEC's second-leading rusher coming in, was limited to 39 yards on 13 carries.

Mond had a 15-yard scoring run to start the third quarter before his long TD pass to Achane gave him his latest school record. Mond already holds career Aggies marks for completions, passing yards and total offense — probably with more on the way as his senior season continues.

He finished 16 of 26 for 224 yards.

Spiller also had two catches for 46 yards before limping off the field in the third quarter. The tailback went into the Aggies' medical tent and came out running on the sidelines. But with Texas A&M's big lead, he was not needed in the second half.

South Carolina has surrendered 1,071 yards and 100 points in losses to LSU and the Aggies its past two games.

The Gamecocks avoided their first shutout since 2018 on Parker White's 48-yard field goal with less than six minutes left.