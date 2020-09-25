CAROLINA FOOTBALL: No. 16 Tennessee looks to continue streak at South Carolina

COLUMBIA — Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o is convinced the team's run back to Southeastern Conference prominence wasn't a late-season fluke — and it can continue when the 16th-ranked Vols open the season at South Carolina on Saturday.

The enthusiasm is high on Rocky Top, largely because of Tennessee's fast finish of six straight wins in their 8-5 season.

To'o To'o, who was the Southeastern Conference's second leading tackler among freshman last season, is as excited as anyone about what Tennessee can achieve going forward.

"We know what to expect and how good we can be," he said. "When we play to our full potential, we can do great things."

That was apparent last year when the Vols turned things around. And it started last October with South Carolina.

Tennessee trailed 21-17 at the half and appeared to have little momentum as the Gamecocks scored a go-ahead touchdown right before the half.

After that, it was all Vols, who outscored South Carolina 24-0 in the second half of the 41-21 win. Tennessee continued by winning its next five, including rallying to defeat Indiana in the Gator Bowl.