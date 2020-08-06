CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp to players: 'Boring is good'

It’s those kind of concerns Muschamp and the rest of the Gamecocks’ football program have to deal with as players get reincorporated back into the student body.

Muschamp said the football team’s senior leadership group met with Tanner, university president Bob Caslen and senior deputy athletic director Chance Miller to talk about steps the university is taking to make students and student athletes safer.

“They’ve showed us models of how the classroom is set up in terms of social distancing. Obviously wearing a mask is extremely important, washing your hands is extremely important. What you’re bringing up is your exposure to the unknown,” Muschamp said. “If you drive through Five Points at 9:30, there’s a lot of people out. They’re not social distancing either.”

Muschamp’s motto to his team is “boring is good,” and the coaching staff is encouraging players to lay low and not put themselves in positions to be exposes to large crowds or the virus.

If they do, then they want players to notice anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID and report them.