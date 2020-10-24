CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Misery for Gamecocks in Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU freshman TJ Finley passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns in his college debut, Trey Palmer scored on a 95-yard, sideline-to-sideline kickoff return and the Tigers defeated South Carolina 52-24 on Saturday night.

Filling in for injured starter Myles Brennan, Finley completed his first three passes and capped his first series with a 1-yard keeper for a touchdown. It was an auspicious start to a game in which Finley — who was highly recruited out of Ponchatoula, Louisiana — delighted the Death Valley crowd of 21,855 by completing 17 of 21 passes, including touchdowns of 7 and 51 yards to Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall continued his torrid start to this season. He finished with receptions six for 88 yards and now has 27 catches for 532 yards and nine touchdowns through four games this season.

South Carolina was unable to maintain its form from a week earlier, when the Gamecocks beat Auburn for the first time since 1933. Collin Hill was 12 of 22 for 234 yards and one touchdown, but also was intercepted by Eli Ricks, who returned the ball 45 yards for the first of LSU's two non-offensive touchdowns during the game.

Running back Kevin Harris largely carried the Gamecocks' offensive with 126 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.