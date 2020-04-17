CAROLINA FOOTBALL: McClendon heading to Oregon

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon is departing the Gamecock football program to take a position on Oregon's staff, according to reports from FootballScoop.com and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

GamecockCentral.com reported on McClendon's link to the Oregon job on Thursday night.

McClendon, who joined Will Muschamp's first staff in Columbia in 2015, also served as the program's offensive coordinator for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Muschamp tabbed Mike Bobo to run the offense in the offseason.

A veteran of the SEC, McClendon played collegiately at Georgia prior to coaching under Mark Richt at his alma mater.

This offseason, McClendon interviewed for more than one position in the NFL, including a slot with the Pittsburgh Steelers that ultimately went to Ike Hilliard. McClendon also turned down at least one other NFL opportunity, according to sources.

Palmetto State native Des Kitchings interviewed with South Carolina during the offseason for a possible staff position and is a top candidate to join the staff now that there is an opening on the offensive side of the ball. The addition of Kitchings, a running backs coach by trade, could mean further shuffling on the staff.

Kicker transferring