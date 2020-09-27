CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks will make more 'concerted' effort to get Doty involved

One of the biggest storylines from South Carolina football training camp this preseason was Luke Doty, the Rivals250 quarterback who spent the majority of his time wowing his coaches and teammates at both quarterback and receiver.

But, as the Gamecocks started their season Saturday night with a loss to Tennessee, Doty wasn’t anywhere to be found. At least not on the field.

The freshman didn’t play on offense, and head coach Will Muschamp said the plan is to see him on the field against Florida.

“He’ll get his opportunities this week,” Muschamp said after the loss.

Doty didn’t play in his first collegiate game, a 31-27 loss to the Vols, but is likely going to be in the game plan for this weekend against the Gators.

Both Muschamp and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo raved about Doty’s selflessness and ability in training camp, saying Doty has a chance to help the team at both positions offensively.

But, once the game started, the Gamecocks couldn’t find a spot to get him on the field.

South Carolina played more offensive sets with two tight ends or two running backs, which limited Doty’s opportunities.