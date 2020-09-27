CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks will make more 'concerted' effort to get Doty involved

One of the biggest storylines from South Carolina football training camp this preseason was Luke Doty, the Rivals250 quarterback who spent the majority of his time wowing his coaches and teammates at both quarterback and receiver.
But, as the Gamecocks started their season Saturday night with a loss to Tennessee, Doty wasn’t anywhere to be found. At least not on the field.
The freshman didn’t play on offense, and head coach Will Muschamp said the plan is to see him on the field against Florida.
“He’ll get his opportunities this week,” Muschamp said after the loss.
Doty didn’t play in his first collegiate game, a 31-27 loss to the Vols, but is likely going to be in the game plan for this weekend against the Gators.
Both Muschamp and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo raved about Doty’s selflessness and ability in training camp, saying Doty has a chance to help the team at both positions offensively.
But, once the game started, the Gamecocks couldn’t find a spot to get him on the field.
South Carolina played more offensive sets with two tight ends or two running backs, which limited Doty’s opportunities.
That will change this week, according to Muschamp, with South Carolina trying to get him on the field Saturday.
“We’ll, we have to have a more concerted effort,” Muschamp said. “There was no plan not to play him. We played more 12 and 21 personnel and some 22 than we did 11. I think we were in 40-something snaps of 11.
"He was not in that plan. We’ll work into that this week.”
The Gamecocks threw for 290 yards but more than 200 of that came from two players, with Shi Smith (140) and Xavier Legette (61) handling the bulk of that.
Outside of that, no other receiver caught a pass and the Gamecocks need more there, which is where Doty could come into play.
“I thought Shi Smith was outstanding,” Muschamp said. “Xavier was solid in the game. He had a big explosive play on a double move. We need better outside at that position.
"We didn’t get enough. The guys that played didn’t play fast enough to affect the game. We need to get better there.”
The Gamecocks (0-1) kick off against Florida in the Swamp at noon Saturday.
GAME NOTES:
- South Carolina dropped its season opener for the second straight year, marking the first time since 1994 and 1995 the Gamecocks dropped back-to-back game ones. Both of the losses in 94 and 95 came against Georgia. The Gamecocks also dropped their SEC opener for the third straight year. The last win in a league opener came in 2017 against Missouri.
- The Gamecocks scored 27 points Saturday, marking the 14th-straight game against FBS teams where they score fewer than 30 points. The last time they did was against Clemson in 2018 where they posted 35 points. It's the longest streak since not scoring 30 points or more in 21 straight games from 1998-99. They have gone nine SEC games without scoring 30 points, the longest drought since doing that in 11 straight games from 2015-16.
- Shi Smith caught 10 passes for 140 yards. It's only the sixth time since 2000 a Gamecock receiver has caught at least 10 passes and averaged 14 yards per reception. Smith did it once before (against Tennessee last year). Pharoh Cooper also did it twice while Deebo Samuel and Sidney Rice each did it once.
- J.J. Enagbare became just the second player since 2000 to notch at least nine tackles, two sacks and force a fumble in a single game. TJ Brunson is the only other player to do that, picking up 16 tackles against Florida in 2018.
- Tennessee averaged 6.1 yards per play Saturday night. It's the 17th time in 54 games coached at South Carolina a Will Muschamp defense has allowed six yards per play. The Gamecocks are 5-12 in those games. It's also the 13th time the Gamecocks have allowed a SEC team to average over six yards per play; they are 4-9 in those games.
- Collin Hill threw for 290 yards Saturday, completing 25 of his 39 passes, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. Since 2000, it's the third-most yardage by a Gamecock quarterback making his first career start. Only Blake Mitchell (330 yards against UCF on 23 attempts) and Dylan Thompson (330 yards against ECU on 37 attempts) had more in their first career starts.
- South Carolina scored on its first drive of the game, an 11-play, 75-yard drive. After that, they averaged just over four plays and eight yards per drive before halftime, going backwards once. For the game, the Gamecocks had 13 drives. They'd average 5.8 plays and 30.7 yards per drive. Of their six second-half drives, four went for at least 50 yards, all of which the Gamecocks scored on.
- The Gamecocks rushed 35 times for 89 yards, which is good for 2.5 yards per carry. Rushing has been a struggle dating back to last season. The Gamecocks have averaged less than three yards per carry in five of their last six games. The only game they averaged more was against Vandy (4.2).
- Saturday's loss pushes the Gamecocks' losing streak to four games. It's the longest streak of the Will Muschamp era, and the longest since losing five straight games to end the 2015 season.
