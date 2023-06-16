The SEC is going to look a little bit different in two years with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, and South Carolina got a glimpse of what its 2024 schedule will look like.

The SEC announced each school’s opponents for the 2024 season with the Gamecocks getting to go to Oklahoma in the Sooners’ first year in the league and not playing Georgia for the first time since the 1991 season.

Both of those programs have been mainstays on the schedule with the two playing every year since 1992.

For the Oklahoma trip, it will be Shane Beamer’s first trip back to Norman for the first time since leaving the Sooners to take the Gamecocks’ head job. It’ll be the first time these two teams have squared off.

Home games: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away games: Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky, Vanderbilt

The Gamecocks travel to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2009, and it’ll be just the third meeting since 2010 when South Carolina upset the tide. It’s also the first home meeting against Ole Miss since 2009.

It’s also the first time these two teams have played in Columbia since 2008 with the last scheduled game at Williams-Brice moved due to a flood.

According to FBS Schedules, South Carolina has four non-conference games on the books for that season. The Gamecocks will host Old Dominion to start the season on Aug. 31 with games against Akron and Wofford also on the books.

The Akron game is scheduled for Sept. 21 while the Wofford game will be Nov. 23, both at Williams-Brice Stadium. The annual rivalry game against Clemson that year will be on the road on Nov. 30.

The Gamecocks’ 2023 season, the final one before Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, starts Sept. 2 in a neutral site game against North Carolina in Charlotte.

South Carolina then plays Furman at home before playing two of its next three games on the road leading into a bye week. The Gamecocks have a home game against Mississippi State sandwiched between road trips to Georgia and Tennessee before that week off.

South Carolina then hosts Florida after the bye, the first of five home games South Carolina will play over the final seven weeks of the season.

The Gamecocks have consecutive road trips to Missouri and Texas A&M before four straight home games to end the year. They host Jacksonville State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Clemson to end the regular season.