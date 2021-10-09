CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks' nightmare first half dooms them in Tennessee loss

South Carolina, down 14-0 early, found itself three feet away from making Saturday's game interesting.

After grounding and pounding their way to the one-yard line, the Gamecocks were knocking on the door of a 14-7 game late in the first quarter. Then things went sideways.

Jordan Burch, playing his first offensive snap of the year, took a toss sweep and tried to pop pass it to Nick Muse, resulting in a pick.

Less than two minutes of game time later, the Gamecocks were down 28-0 as part of a nightmarish first half en route to a blowout 45-20 loss on the road in Tennessee, the third-straight loss in the series.

After Burch's interception, it only took Tennessee nine plays to double its lead, driving 80 yards in five plays for a score. On the ensuing drive, South Carolina turned the ball over on the first play.

This time it only took three plays for the Vols to find the end zone, putting to bed a first quarter that saw them pick up nearly 230 yards of total offense and outpace the Gamecocks 28-0.

It was a comedy of errors in the first half for the Gamecocks, who allowed Tennessee to score on its first four drives and six of its seven first-half possessions, en route to taking a 38-7 lead to the locker room.