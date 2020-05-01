CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks land 4-star Georgia LB

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina football added another key piece to its 2021 recruiting class Thursday morning with the commitment of Jonesboro (Ga.) Mt. Zion four-star linebacker Trenilyas Tatum.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pounder commits to the Gamecocks over Power 5 offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and new linebackers coach Rod Wilson were all heavily involved in landing Tatum.

Tatum visited South Carolina in early February when he had the opportunity to take an in-depth look at the program before the coronavirus outbreak shut down recruiting.

He had originally planned to take visits through the summer and fall, but ultimately decided to go ahead and commit.

Tatum is ranked the No. 210 overall prospect in his class, the No. 10 inside linebacker and the No. 22 overall prospect in Georgia.

