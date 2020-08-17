CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks get full 2020 schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The schedule is set.

As South Carolina and the SEC march on towards a college football season, the league announced its full 10-game slate for each team on Monday evening, the same day the Gamecocks reported for preseason camp.

The Gamecocks open the season against Tennessee as part of a three-game stretch against SEC East teams, with two of those on the road against Florida and Vanderbilt.

Of the five games before the Oct. 31 bye week, three are on the road, which means the Gamecocks will end the year with plenty of home games, including two of their last three games.

The trip to the defending national champion LSU Tigers is set for Oct. 24 with other SEC West games against Auburn (Oct. 17), Texas A&M (Nov. 7) and Ole Miss (Nov. 14) also on the docket.

SEC East rival Georgia comes to town Nov. 28 with the final game of the season at Kentucky on Dec. 5.