CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks get full 2020 schedule

The schedule is set.
As South Carolina and the SEC march on towards a college football season, the league announced its full 10-game slate for each team on Monday evening, the same day the Gamecocks reported for preseason camp.
The Gamecocks open the season against Tennessee as part of a three-game stretch against SEC East teams, with two of those on the road against Florida and Vanderbilt.
Of the five games before the Oct. 31 bye week, three are on the road, which means the Gamecocks will end the year with plenty of home games, including two of their last three games.
The trip to the defending national champion LSU Tigers is set for Oct. 24 with other SEC West games against Auburn (Oct. 17), Texas A&M (Nov. 7) and Ole Miss (Nov. 14) also on the docket.
SEC East rival Georgia comes to town Nov. 28 with the final game of the season at Kentucky on Dec. 5.
The Week 1 group of SEC matchups is highlighted by LSU beginning its quest for another national title at home against Mississippi State, now coached by Mike Leach. Alabama, after missing the College Football Playoff for the first time in the format’s history, opens on the road against Missouri. Additionally, Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss tenure will begin with a home game against Florida.
The SEC decided to keep its annual rivalry week on the weekend of Thanksgiving. That’s notable because the final week of the season is Dec. 5. Auburn and Alabama will play each other on Nov. 28 while LSU plays Texas A&M and other rivalries will be played like they typically are in the final week of the regular season.
LSU and Alabama play each other on Nov. 14. Both teams have an off week ahead of the game as they usually do. The annual Florida and Georgia game is scheduled for Nov. 7 in Jacksonville.
The SEC title game is scheduled for Dec. 19. That’s one day ahead of the College Football Playoff’s selection show. Assuming there’s a playoff.
Game times and television channels will be announced at a later date.
South Carolina 2020 Football Schedule
Week 1 - Sept. 26 - Tennessee
Week 2 - Oct. 3 - @ Florida
Week 3 - Oct. 10 - @ Vanderbilt
Week 4 - Oct. 17 - Auburn
Week 5 - Oct. 24 - @ LSU
Week 6 - Oct. 31 - Bye Week
Week 7 - Nov. 7 - Texas A&M
Week 8 - Nov. 14 - @ Ole Miss
Week 9 - Nov. 21 - Missouri
Week 10 - Nov. 28 - Georgia
Week 11 - Dec. 5 - @ Kentucky
