CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer ready to practice after few 'bumps'

COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer is usually thrilled to hit the field for spring football practice.

South Carolina's first-year head coach is even more excited that the focus is back on the team and not the up-and-down stretch he's had since becoming a first-time head coach.

The Gamecocks start workouts Saturday under Beamer, who was hired in December to take over for Will Muschamp.

"Super fired up to be starting spring practice," Beamer said. "We're a different-looking football team than what we were when I was hired in December. We're farther ahead of the game than we would be in normal years."

Beamer, the 43-year-old son of college coaching great Frank Beamer, and the Gamecocks had a long, long way to go.

Shane Beamer had to hire 14 assistants for his staff of 10 when four of those he hired, including ex-Gamecocks interim head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, left for other jobs after accepting Beamer's offer.

The past two seasons, the Gamecocks went 6-16, including 5-13 in the Southeastern Conference, leading to Muschamp's dismissal last November with three games remaining in the COVID-19 impacted season.