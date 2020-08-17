CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 5 to watch on offense

Doty, who played a little receiver during his high school career, is an explosive athlete who should be able to help the team if he's on the field. The biggest thing will be balancing both positions in preseason camp, which makes him a guy to track closely over the next 40 days.

Hank Manos: One of the biggest position battles of camp will center around, well, center. The Gamecocks are replacing Donell Stanley, who anchored the spot for two seasons, and two of the favorites to win the job are Manos and Eric Douglas.

Manos is a little bit more of a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds and has two career starts at center. He started the bowl game in 2018 and season opener in 2019 before Stanley reclaimed control of the spot.

He still needs to develop, but if Manos can have a strong camp, it wouldn't be shocking to see him start at center come Sept. 26.

Dakereon Joyner: The redshirt sophomore is one of the most talked-about players on the roster, losing out on the backup quarterback job last season and moving to receiver before injuries moved him back to quarterback last season.