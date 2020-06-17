CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Tyasha Harris Named SEC Female Athlete of the Year

"It is a great honor to be recognized with this award when there were so many others who could have won it as well," Harris said. "I am beyond happy for this award not just because of all the time and hard work I put in, but because it's also a product of the love and support from my teammates and coaches. They continuously pushed me to get better and better every day."

Individually, Harris is a three-time All-SEC selection, a consensus All-American and was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. She is the first Gamecock to record 700 assists, finishing with 702 to rank 10th all-time in the SEC. Harris also holds the school record for career assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.55, and she is tied for the program record with 139 games played. In addition to her 11 double-doubles, the most points-assists double-doubles in program history, she ranks among the program's top 10 in seven other career categories - free throw percentage (. 792, 2nd), minutes played (4,168, 2nd), games started (127, 2nd), assists per game (5.1, 3rd), steals (224, 8th), made 3s (135, 9th), 3-point field goal percentage (.328, 10th) and minutes per game (30.0, 10th).

Harris is the fourth Gamecock all-time to earn SEC Athlete of the Year honors and the second Staley product to pick up the award after A'ja Wilson was the first South Carolina women's basketball selection in 2018. Gamecock baseball's Kip Bouknight won the award in 2000, and softball's Trinity Johnson was the first Gamecock to bring home the honor in 1997.

