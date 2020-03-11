CAROLINA BASKETBALL: The plan for Minaya in Nashville

The next few days are pretty big for Justin Minaya.

Minaya, who spent the last few weeks sidelined waiting to get back to action, got his first taste back playing Saturday against Vanderbilt, and now has a few days to get his feet back under him as South Carolina gets ready for the SEC Tournament.

“I don’t think I’ll put him in the starting lineup,” head Frank Martin said. “But hopefully we can get him a good workout today and two full-go practices the next few days to get him back to conditioning, timing, personality and re-engaged a little better the things we’re doing."

The Gamecocks practiced in Columbia Monday and Tuesday, before hitting the road for Nashville to practice Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena. They’ll shoot around Thursday morning before the game Thursday night at 9:30.

This plan obviously gives Minaya a chance to practice some more, up from just the one he got before being cleared medically to play in the Vanderbilt loss, and also gives the Gamecocks more opportunities to tweak the playing style back to what it was before Minaya’s injury.