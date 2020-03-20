CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks set up nicely for future

Well, the basketball season has it its abrupt end.
The NCAA's canceled winter sports championships, meaning no tournament or NIT and meaning South Carolina's season is over at 18-13 and 10-8 in the SEC.
Entering the season with tournament aspirations, the Gamecocks found themselves likely on the outside looking in with the NIT the most likely scenario.
It was a pretty telling season with a lot of good and some bad mixed in, and GamecockCentral broke down all of it.
Jermaine Couisnard is a budding star
Despite players and Frank Martin trying to warn teams in the preseason, Jermaine Couisnard's talent remained a well-kept secret for the first part of the season, but it's not a secret to those in the SEC anymore.
Couisnard was one of the best freshmen in the SEC, earning All-Freshmen honors, averaging 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in conference play.
His freshman season is reminiscent in more ways than one to Sindarius Thornwell. He quickly became the vocal leader and mouthpiece of the team, something Frank Martin desperately needed in January.
If it continues and he progresses the way Thornwell did, the sky is the limit for Couisnard.
Consistency concerns
When South Carolina struggled this year, it was in large part for consistency whether it's with AJ Lawson—who entered this year as a first-round projected pick to not being included in mock drafts—or just younger players playing like freshmen.
It became the prevailing issue when the Gamecocks were struggling, especially in losses to Boston and Stetson, and was part of the reason South Carolina wasn't in line to make the NCAA Tournament.
They were a young team—ranked No. 325 out of 353 teams in terms of experience—and consistency should get better next season with guys getting more experience.
Kotsar comes through
The story of the season was by far and away Maik Kotsar, who put together a career year after struggling the last two.
Kotsar, who averaged 6.7 points last year, ended up 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and shot almost 50 percent from the field as he led the Gamecocks and was one of the league's best defenders despite not being named to the All-Defensive team.
Stories like Kotsar's are why college sports are so great, and Kotsar's arguably the biggest reason the Gamecocks won 18 games and were on the precipice of going to the NIT.
Justin Minaya: glue guy
It's always fun to play revisionist history, but if Minaya doesn't get hurt against Missouri the Gamecocks could have made a serious push for the tournament and a top four seed in the SEC Tournament.
Minaya isn't the best of the best at anything but he does just about everything really well and is the most versatile piece of the Gamecocks team. He's the team's best defender, shoots well from three and is a really good rebounder, especially for someone his size, and holds things together on both ends of the court because he knows Martin's system so well.
He, and the rest of the team, was playing really well when he was hurt and it's a shame the Gamecocks couldn't play with him more the back half of the season.
This team is set up nicely for the future
This was supposed to be the team's most athletic and deepest team under Martin, and it was, although the ultimate goal of making the NCAA Tournament, and it was true.
Now, that team is scheduled to lose just one key piece of this year, and that's Maik Kotsar.
Even if leading scorer AJ Lawson goes pro this offseason, the Gamecocks are expected to return three of their top five scorers and over 70 percent of their minutes next season.
While they didn't get to the tournament this year, the table is set for success for the next two or three years with this nucleus of players.