CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks set up nicely for future

It's always fun to play revisionist history, but if Minaya doesn't get hurt against Missouri the Gamecocks could have made a serious push for the tournament and a top four seed in the SEC Tournament.

Minaya isn't the best of the best at anything but he does just about everything really well and is the most versatile piece of the Gamecocks team. He's the team's best defender, shoots well from three and is a really good rebounder, especially for someone his size, and holds things together on both ends of the court because he knows Martin's system so well.

He, and the rest of the team, was playing really well when he was hurt and it's a shame the Gamecocks couldn't play with him more the back half of the season.

This team is set up nicely for the future

This was supposed to be the team's most athletic and deepest team under Martin, and it was, although the ultimate goal of making the NCAA Tournament, and it was true.

Now, that team is scheduled to lose just one key piece of this year, and that's Maik Kotsar.

Even if leading scorer AJ Lawson goes pro this offseason, the Gamecocks are expected to return three of their top five scorers and over 70 percent of their minutes next season.

While they didn't get to the tournament this year, the table is set for success for the next two or three years with this nucleus of players.

