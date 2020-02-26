CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Frink has career night as Gamecocks top UGA in OT

Georgia got 36 points from Anthony Edwards, but South Carolina got a career game from Alanzo Frink and made just enough of its free throws for a 94-90 overtime win.
Frink scored a career-high 22 points to lead South Carolina. The Gamecocks also got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Maik Kotsar and 16 points and 10 rebounds from Keyshawn Bryant.
Georgia stuck first in overtime, but then Kotsar scored four straight to put South Carolina in front. Georgia retook the lead, and then Kotsar made 1-2 free throws to tie the game at 85. Edwards, who was 10-10 from the line missed a pair of free throws. Bryant tapped in a missed three by Jermaine Couisnard, drawing the foul. He missed the free throw, but then Shavir Wheeler only made 1-2 free throws. Couisnard drew a foul and sank both free throws. Edwards was then called for a charge, and Couisnard was fouled again. He again hit both free throws to put South Carolina up 91-86.
Wheeler drew another foul, and this time made both. South Carolina couldn’t inbound the ball cleanly, and Georgia got it back, down three, with 15.6 seconds left. Wheeler made a layup, and then Couisnard made 1-2 free throws to put South Carolina up two. Wheeler drove again, but this time Kotsar was waiting to draw the charge and effectively end the game. Bryant added two free throws with 0.5 seconds left for the final score.
After a three by A.J. Lawson tied the game at 77, Kotsar sank two free throws with 15.5 seconds left to give the Gamecocks the lead. After a timeout Edwards, who was a perfect 10-10 from the line, drew a foul and hit both free throws to retie the game with 7.5 seconds left. Jermaine Couisnard got an open look at a three, but his shot as the buzzer was short, sending the game to overtime.
The game saw multiple runs by both teams - usually whoever was behind. Georgia led by six points multiple times, but South Carolina never let it get higher. South Carolina led by as much as seven after a 17-4 run in the second half, but then Georgia came back.
Couisnard had 13 points. The Gamecocks' freshman had a chance to win in regulation, but missed a three-point try.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia: The Bulldogs had their two-game winning streak snapped and most likely their last remaining hope to get back on the NCAA tournament bubble. An NIT berth is still a possibility — with a strong finish.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks broke a two-game losing streak and are still on the fringe of the NCAA bubble. If they can win two of three and one in the SEC tournament, they’ll be in the conversation on Selection Sunday.
UP NEXT
Georgia has a chance to get its confidence back with home games against Arkansas on Saturday and Florida on March 4.
South Carolina plays at Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have won six of the past seven in the series.