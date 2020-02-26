CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Frink has career night as Gamecocks top UGA in OT

Georgia got 36 points from Anthony Edwards, but South Carolina got a career game from Alanzo Frink and made just enough of its free throws for a 94-90 overtime win.

Frink scored a career-high 22 points to lead South Carolina. The Gamecocks also got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Maik Kotsar and 16 points and 10 rebounds from Keyshawn Bryant.

Georgia stuck first in overtime, but then Kotsar scored four straight to put South Carolina in front. Georgia retook the lead, and then Kotsar made 1-2 free throws to tie the game at 85. Edwards, who was 10-10 from the line missed a pair of free throws. Bryant tapped in a missed three by Jermaine Couisnard, drawing the foul. He missed the free throw, but then Shavir Wheeler only made 1-2 free throws. Couisnard drew a foul and sank both free throws. Edwards was then called for a charge, and Couisnard was fouled again. He again hit both free throws to put South Carolina up 91-86.

Wheeler drew another foul, and this time made both. South Carolina couldn’t inbound the ball cleanly, and Georgia got it back, down three, with 15.6 seconds left. Wheeler made a layup, and then Couisnard made 1-2 free throws to put South Carolina up two. Wheeler drove again, but this time Kotsar was waiting to draw the charge and effectively end the game. Bryant added two free throws with 0.5 seconds left for the final score.