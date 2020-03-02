CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Big week for Justin Minaya

COLUMBIA – This is a big week for South Carolina and the Gamecocks' tournament hopes, but it's an even bigger week for Justin Minaya.

Minaya, who's missed the last month with an injury, will get his cast off this week and a determination will get made if he'll be able to play the final regular season game and the SEC Tournament next week.

"When it comes to injuries, you’re pregnant or you’re not. I would think he’s either going to be cleared to give it a go or he’s going to be told he’s not ready. Minute restrictions and load management and that nonsense? What is load management? Seriously," head coach Frank Martin said. "So if he plays 15 minutes, he’s not getting hurt, but if he plays 18 he is getting hurt? I’ve never comprehended that. Either they can go or they can’t.”

Minaya injured his thumb in late January against Missouri and has missed the last eight games after a successful surgery a few days after the initial injury.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

His meeting with doctors is Wednesday, so Minaya playing against Mississippi State Tuesday is out of the question, but there is a chance he could play Saturday in the regular season finale against Vanderbilt and obviously in the SEC Tournament, which starts a few days later.