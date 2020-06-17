CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Bailey named assistant coach for Gamecock hoops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA - University of South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Wednesday the hiring of Will Bailey as an assistant coach for the Gamecocks. Bailey arrives in Columbia after spending the past four seasons in the same position at Saint Louis.

"I'm excited to add Will Bailey to our staff; he is a perfect fit," Martin said. "We have known each other since our America East days when I was at Northeastern and he was at Maine. He has a relentless work ethic that he uses in recruiting and player development. It is no surprise that everywhere he goes the program starts to win."

A Chicago native, Bailey has served as an assistant at SLU, La Salle, East Tennessee State, Maine and Chicago State and has over 15 years of experience at the Division I level.

"I'm very excited to be joining Coach Martin's staff here at the University of South Carolina. He is well respected in the college coaching community and in the SEC," Bailey commented. "The University of South Carolina is an outstanding institution with a great reputation for both athletics and academics. Coach Martin has built a great culture here and has a vision for the future of which I am proud to become a part of. I am super excited about this opportunity."