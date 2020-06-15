CAROLINA BASEBALL: Shook signs with Brewers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA - University of South Carolina redshirt junior right-handed pitcher T.J. Shook signed a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Shook joined Graham Lawson in signing a free agent deal with a Major League Baseball club on Sunday.

Shook, a native of Columbia, made six appearances for the Gamecocks, striking out 16 batters in 8.2 innings pitched to go along with a 2.08 ERA and a pair of saves.

Shook held opponents to a .107 batting average and struck out five in two innings of work to earn a save vs. UNF (Feb. 25). He had three strikeouts in a win over Clemson on Feb. 29 and picked up a save in a win over Furman (March 3).

In his Carolina career, Shook was 6-1 with a 3.04 ERA and three saves with 92 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched.

Shook and Lawson, who signed with the Chicago Cubs, join Carmen Mlodzinski, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 31st pick of the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

MLB teams are permitted to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents to fill out their systems, albeit for signing bonuses no larger than $20,000.