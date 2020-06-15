CAROLINA BASEBALL: Shook signs with Brewers

COLUMBIA - University of South Carolina redshirt junior right-handed pitcher T.J. Shook signed a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
Shook joined Graham Lawson in signing a free agent deal with a Major League Baseball club on Sunday.
Shook, a native of Columbia, made six appearances for the Gamecocks, striking out 16 batters in 8.2 innings pitched to go along with a 2.08 ERA and a pair of saves.
Shook held opponents to a .107 batting average and struck out five in two innings of work to earn a save vs. UNF (Feb. 25). He had three strikeouts in a win over Clemson on Feb. 29 and picked up a save in a win over Furman (March 3).
In his Carolina career, Shook was 6-1 with a 3.04 ERA and three saves with 92 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched.
Shook and Lawson, who signed with the Chicago Cubs, join Carmen Mlodzinski, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 31st pick of the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft.
MLB teams are permitted to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents to fill out their systems, albeit for signing bonuses no larger than $20,000.
How much of a downgrade is a $20,000 signing bonus compared to 2019 value? Consider this: last year, the slot value of the final pick in the 10th round, a spot that these undrafted players could have conceivably filled had the league not shortened the draft to five rounds, was valued at $142,200 according to Baseball America.
That's almost an 86 percent year-to-year decrease in potential signing bonuses, and that's without accounting for the fact that players drafted after the 10th round were allowed to sign for up to $100,000 without it counting against the team's bonus pool calculations.
