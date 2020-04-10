CAROLINA BASEBALL: Kingston would play in empty stadiums

“Obviously at some point we all want to get back to what we had, which is full stadiums with great fans and great competition on the field,” he said. “Whether that’s real for the immediate future, probably not. I don’t think it has to be all or nothing.”

With sports leagues still in purgatory and not knowing their next moves, pro sports are trying anything and everything to get back on the field our court at some point.

Major League Baseball is attempting to get back on the field sometime in May or June in empty stadiums with teams sequestered to Arizona spring training facilities.

It’s not a perfect situation, obviously, but Kingston thinks it could be beneficial.

“It gives people some relief, it gives people a diversion,” he said. “If you still get to watch Mike Trout on television or Clayton Kershaw throw a curveball without fans in the stands, it’s better than nothing. I think they want to be creative so they can be part of the recovery for our country.”

Kingston was an assistant at Tulane in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina and said at the time sports brought the town together.

It’s not a direct comparison but something similar currently with what’s going on with COVID-19.

“The general public can get an escape of what’s going on to watch the Mike Trouts of the world play baseball or the Tom Bradys of the world play football, if there’s not fans in the stands, that’s not back to how it used to be but it’s better than nothing,” Kingston said. “I think it’s probably going to come back in levels or degrees. I think we’ll probably take baby steps. Each time we get something new we’ll appreciate what we’re getting.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0