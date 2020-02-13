CAROLINA BASEBALL: Kingston details opening weekend pitching plan

COLUMBIA – Compared to last year, the Gamecocks baseball team is in a vastly better spot from a pitching depth standpoint, and with that comes the challenge of trying to get all of those guys innings early in the season.

That’s the challenge of head coach Mark Kingston and pitching coach Skylar Meade as they enter the 2020 season campaign with two returners — Carmen Mlodzinski and Brett Kerry — and a newcomer, Brannon Jordan, in the rotation after Jordan beat out a few other arms for that third spot.

“Brannon Jordan pitched real well, especially late in our spring camp,” Kingston said. “He had some moments throughout the fall and spring and we felt he was the best combination of full-go, stuff and talent to give him that first Sunday start.”

Jordan beat out guys like Thomas Farr and Andy Peters, who were both coming off injuries in the fall and working back towards being 100 percent.

Kingston said both Farr and Peters will “most likely be our Tuesday Wednesday guys next week” and are in good shape entering the season with the coaching staff trying to take it slower with those guys.